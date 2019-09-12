January 23, 1931-September 11, 2019
ATKINSON — Janice M. DeFauw, 88, of Atkinson, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. Father S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson Chapel. A recital of the Rosary will be at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Janice M. DeFauw Memorial Fund.
Janice was born on Jan. 23, 1931, the daughter of Mariel and Josephine (Hermans) Galle, in Geneseo. She married Earl C. DeFauw on Dec. 29, 1951, in Geneseo. He preceded her in 2011. Janice farmed alongside her husband, Earl, for 25 years in Geneseo Township, and for 30 years in Hillsdale. They both retired in 2008 and moved to Atkinson. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and St. Anthony's Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and cooking. She loved the farm and the life of a farmer.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Lynette (Ken) DeSmith, Atkinson, and Julie (Jay) Minnaert, Atkinson; son, Ron (Julie) DeFauw, Atkinson; six grandchildren, Jason Minnaert, Ryan DeFauw, Kyle DeFauw, Denise (Blake) Haverback, Dawn (Joe) Driscoll, Danelle (Paul) Burrs; seven great-grandchildren, Haley (Brandon) Gruber, Nicole Haverback, Andy, Erin and Erica Driscoll and Paige and Grant Burrs.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; brother, Ed Galle; and sister, Dorothy Fuller.
