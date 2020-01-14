August 22, 1945-January 11, 2020
LECLAIRE — Janice M. Couch (Blocklinger), 74, of LeClaire, IA. Born August 22, 1945 in Rock Island, IL passed away after a courageous battle with cancer January 11, 2020.
Visitation to be held at the Hampton Heritage Center by the river located at 251 S State Ave, Hampton, IL 61256 from 12-3pm, January 18, 2020 with funeral service beginning at 3pm. Private burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, IA at a later date.
To sum up a life of amazing dedication to her family, friends and community is difficult to accomplish. Janice always placed the needs of others before her own, as trying to make things better was in her nature. A genuine smile, excitement to see people and hear of their stories, celebration of other's successes and her over-arching love of life may be a simple way to state this for those who did not know her. For those of us who did know Janice, we had the opportunity to witness these traits with each encounter.
You have free articles remaining.
Some highlights of her career path: Henry County Courthouse, Eagle & Eagle Law Firm, Sloan Genealogical Research, Jumer's Castle Lodge Restaurant (Bettendorf), Neppl Law Firm, starting her own business (Sale Away) for children's quality resale clothing, and retiring from the Pleasant Valley School district as the admin at Pleasant View Elementary.
Volunteerism through Sunday school teaching at Broadway Presbyterian Church, Cub Scouts den mother, Rock Island HS class of 1963 alumni group, East Village Association, LeClaire information center, PEO (Philanthropic and Educational Organization), DAR/CAR (Daughters/Children of the American Revolution) and Junior League of the QC.
She enjoyed family and friends time immensely, also photography, dinner parties, dancing, corvette trips, boating, fishing, and gardening.
Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hazel Blocklinger, Rock Island. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Michael, son, Jayson (Kerri) Johnson, Bettendorf, grandson Owen “light of her life”, brother Dale (Carolyn) Blocklinger, Milan, sister Lisa (Nick Craw) Blocklinger, Morrison, CO, stepchildren Thomas Couch, Mesa, AZ, Shawna (Joey) Laethem, Mary Esther, FL, Danielle Jelks, Carlsbad, CA; 6 step grandchildren, 2 nieces, 3 great nephews, pianist Bill Sible (cousin) who brought her much joy with his music, and too many great friends to list.
At her request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rock Island High School Education Foundation (http://www.rimef.org/be-a-rock.php) or the Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation (https://www.pleasval.org/district/pv-foundation/pleasant-valley-education-association).
Condolences may be left and video viewed at www.RaffertyFunerals.com