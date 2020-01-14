Janice M. Couch (Blocklinger)

To sum up a life of amazing dedication to her family, friends and community is difficult to accomplish. Janice always placed the needs of others before her own, as trying to make things better was in her nature. A genuine smile, excitement to see people and hear of their stories, celebration of other's successes and her over-arching love of life may be a simple way to state this for those who did not know her. For those of us who did know Janice, we had the opportunity to witness these traits with each encounter.