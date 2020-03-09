September 21, 1931- March 5, 2020

ALTONA -- Janice L. Schnowske, 88, of Altona, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Seminary Manor in Galesburg.

Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice L. Lewis was born September 21, 1931, in Munson Township, Henry County, Illinois, the daughter of Cecil and Myrle Walker Lewis. She graduated from Geneseo Township High School in 1949. Her marriage to Roger Bixby took place in 1949. He passed away in 1996. She married Everett E. Schnowske, Sr. on February 14, 2005, in Trophy Club, Texas. Janice was a farmer in Kentucky and later operated a ranch in Texas.

Those surviving are her husband, Everett, her two children, Lorrayne Sue (Steve) Bixby Watkins, Hayti, Missouri, and Roger Michael (Tracey) Bixby, Waco, Texas, three stepchildren, Everett Eugene (Dawn) Schnowske, Jr.,Teresa Jean (Larry) Martens, and Lorinda Marie (Kenneth) DeRue, all of Atkinson. Other survivors include 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Patricia May Lewis Price, Trophy Club, Texas, and Leslie Myrle Lewis Goodman, Hickory, Kentucky.