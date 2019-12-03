{{featured_button_text}}

March 1, 1940-December 1, 2019

MOLINE — Janice K. Johnson, 79, of Moline, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Memorial services for Ms. Johnson will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Inurnment will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity.

Janice was born on March 1, 1940, in Kewanee, Ill., a daughter of Herbert and Ethel (Rogers) Johnson. She enjoyed traveling to Sweden, loved being with her family and friends, and especially loved her cat, “Cindy Lou.”

Survivors include her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information

Dec 12
Memorial Service
Thursday, December 12, 2019
1:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Dec 12
Inurnment
Thursday, December 12, 2019
12:00AM
Greenview Memorial Gardens
1201 Avenue of the Cities
East Moline, IL 61244
