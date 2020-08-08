You have permission to edit this article.
Janette Finley
Janette Finley

  • Updated
August 4, 2020

ANDALUSIA — Janette Finley, 87, of Andalusia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at her home. A memorial/luncheon will be held at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St. in Muscatine on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from 1-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Janette. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.sandfuneralservice.com.

