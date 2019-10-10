{{featured_button_text}}
Janet S. Sexton

April 18, 1951-October 7, 2019

MOLINE — Janet S. Sexton, 68, of Moline, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at home.

Private burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, Ill. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She was born April 18, 1951, in Springfield, to Gordon and Betty (Wolfe) Rhodes. She married William Sexton on Feb. 22, 1997, in Springfield.

She is survived by her beloved husband, William; her son, Frederic (Sonja Sizemore) Smith; stepson, William (Susan) Sexton; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments