April 18, 1951-October 7, 2019
MOLINE — Janet S. Sexton, 68, of Moline, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at home.
Private burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, Ill. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline.
She was born April 18, 1951, in Springfield, to Gordon and Betty (Wolfe) Rhodes. She married William Sexton on Feb. 22, 1997, in Springfield.
She is survived by her beloved husband, William; her son, Frederic (Sonja Sizemore) Smith; stepson, William (Susan) Sexton; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.