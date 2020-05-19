ROMEOVILLE — Janet S. Miller, age 84, of Romeoville, Ill., formerly of Taylor Ridge, Ill., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Claude Miller; loving mother of Dean Miller, Cheryl Miller, Charlene (Richard) Stalnaker and Charla (Mark) Pond; devoted grandmother of Brandon, Richelle, Adam, Nicole, Jenni, Shakira, Joshua, Brittany, Justin and Bianca; and great-grandmother of Annabelle, Richard, Aubrey, Jackson, Alexis, Carter and Tormund; fond sister of Roy Lessig; many nieces and nephews.