Janet S. Miller
TAYLOR RIDGE

Janet S. Miller

  • Updated
May 11, 2020

ROMEOVILLE — Janet S. Miller, age 84, of Romeoville, Ill., formerly of Taylor Ridge, Ill., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Claude Miller; loving mother of Dean Miller, Cheryl Miller, Charlene (Richard) Stalnaker and Charla (Mark) Pond; devoted grandmother of Brandon, Richelle, Adam, Nicole, Jenni, Shakira, Joshua, Brittany, Justin and Bianca; and great-grandmother of Annabelle, Richard, Aubrey, Jackson, Alexis, Carter and Tormund; fond sister of Roy Lessig; many nieces and nephews.

Due to the CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Illinois executive order, services at Rock Island Arsenal are pending.

