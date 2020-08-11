× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 1, 1933 - August 8, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Janet R. Hudson, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Services are 4 p.m. Thursday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Cremation will take place after services at Trimble Crematory, with private burial with her husband and Tahoma National Cemetery, Tahoma, Washington. Memorials may be made to Hills and Dales in Dubuque, Iowa.

The former Janet Ruth McMahon was born September 1, 1933, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of William and Frankie (Prouty) McMahon. She married Gerald Lee Hudson on November 16, 1956, in Rock Island. He died June 16, 1998.

She was a secretary at Denkmann Elementary School in Rock Island for several years. Previously, she worked for the telephone company in Illinois, Washington, and Georgia. She was proud to have been the first woman sales representative at the Pacific Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She enjoyed reading, watching football, and playing and watching baseball/softball. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.