May 5, 1935-May 13, 2020
GALESBURG — Janet R. Holdsworth, 85 of Galesburg, formerly of Alpha, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Seminary Manor in Galesburg. Private graveside services are Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Alpha Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the Alpha Cemetery Association. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
Janet was born May 5, 1935, in Alpha to Floyd and Agnes Patterson Krueger. She attended the Alpha schools. On March 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to Richard W. Holdsworth at Ft. Smith, Ark.
Janet was a homemaker and for many years she worked at various businesses including the Woodhull Plaza and the Bank of Galesburg.
Her memberships include: the Alpha Methodist Church and the Girl Scouts of America where she was a leader for many years. Janet attended the First United Methodist Church in Galesburg. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband: Richard; two daughters: Kathy Marsala of Galesburg; Carrie Holdsworth of Jasper, Ind.; one son: Clint (Beverly) Holdsworth of Napa, Calif.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Marg (Gary) Brooks of Texas; six brothers, Bill (Dixie) Krueger of Fla.; Jerry (Debra) Krueger of Woodhull, John (Linda) Krueger of Normal, Jim (Peg) Krueger of Sun City, Arz., Dean (Kim) Krueger of Bettendorf; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents; one sister: Shirley and two brothers: Earl and Dick preceded her in death.
