× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 27, 1951-June 14, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Janet M. Hipskind, 69, of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, June 14, at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19. Reverend Michael Pakula will celebrate the Mass. A drive-thru visitation will be held on Thursday evening, June 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo, Ill. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Garden, East Moline. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Illinois State Archaeological Society.

Janet was born on March 27, 1951, the daughter of Morris and Gertrude (Jasper) DeBoever, in Geneseo, Ill. After she graduated from Geneseo High School, she married Kenneth Hipskind on January 9, 1971, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo, Ill. Janet was a customer service representative for Vibrant Insurance Agency. She had many hobbies, including camping, fishing, cooking, sewing, reading and playing cards.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Kenneth; son, Jeff (Jill) Hipskind, of Donahue, Iowa; daughter, Janah (David) Cunningham, of Silvis, Ill.; grandchildren, Samantha Canales, Andrew Cunningham, Lauren and Hailey Hipskind; great-grandchild, Kai Canales-Gonzalez; and sister-in-law, Deb DeBoever, of Geneseo.