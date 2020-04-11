× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 11, 1929-April 4, 2020

DAVENPORT — Janet L. Mayhew, 90, of Davenport, formerly of Preemption, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

A Graveside service will be at a later date in Preemption Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Preemption United Methodist Church.

Janet was born on Nov. 11, 1929, in Eliza, Ill., the daughter of John and Hannah (Sylvester) Carlson. She married Robert L. Mayhew on Oct. 17, 1948, in Aledo. He preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2016.

She was employed at Blackhawk Bank for 26 years, retiring in 1993.

Janet was a member of Preemption United Methodist Church and formerly the Order of Eastern Star, Preemption. She loved spending time with her family, playing piano, cards, reading and traveling with her late husband.

Survivors include her granddaughters, Samantha and Aaron Remley, Orion, Kristin and Josh Snowbarger, Bettendorf; great-grandson, Cooper Snowbarger; daughter-in-law, Deborah Mayhew, Bettendorf; several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Greta, and John Hughes.