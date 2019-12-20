MOLINE — Janet L. Lincoln, 89, of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, where a rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm. Interment services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. Those wishing to attend the services at Calvary Mausoleum should meet at the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or to the Quad City Animal Welfare Shelter, Milan.