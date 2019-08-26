March 31, 1933-August 24, 2019
MOLINE — Janet L. Lauth, 86, of Moline, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Ill.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline.
The former Janet Louise Frojd was born March 31, 1933, in Joliet, Ill., the daughter of Hilding and Viola (Malm) Frojd. She married Glen H. Lauth on Feb. 14, 1954, in Joliet. He died Sept. 9, 1988.
Janet was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, and later Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline, and she enjoyed singing in the choirs. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to raising her family and caring for her grandchildren.
She is survived by five children, Jane (Jim) Schultz, of Reynolds, Ill., James Lauth, of Moline, Jon Lauth, of Moline, Joel (Jill) Lauth, of Naperville, Ill., and Jerome (Mary) Lauth, of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Nathan (Sara) Weeks, of Rock Island, Andrea (Dustin) Holmes, of Burlington, Iowa, Brittany Schultz, of Moline, Stephanie (Kyle) Beavers, of Stillwater, Okla., Brandon Lauth, of Green Bay, Wis., Andrew (Liz) Lauth, of Aurora, Ill., Daniel (Claudia) Lauth, of Boynton Beach, Fla., Ryan and Aaron Lauth, of Naperville, and Seiver and Ryer Lauth, of Denver; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ron (Barb) Frojd, of Lockport, Ill., Bob (Cindy) Frojd, of California, Donna (Jim) Blood, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Nancy (Frank) Leonard, of Englewood, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Sherry Frojd, of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Dick Frojd.
