Janet Jensen Fowler

January 14, 1951-June 6, 2020
NEW WINDSOR — Janet Jensen, 69, of New Windsor, Ill., was surrounded by family as she passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home.
Due to the current situation, a private visitation and funeral will be held at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. Family will be allowed at the immediate gravesite, others may attend but must practice all social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be left for Pink Heals – Sauk Valley, Illinois, Chapter or Lincoln's Legacy benefiting Peoria Children's Hospital NICU.
Janet Kay Miller was born Jan. 14, 1951, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Russell “Rusty” and Lola Lucille Lilly Miller. Janet and Donald Fowler spent 27 years together. Over the years, Janet worked as a waitress at several restaurants, including Cornerstone in New Windsor and Homestead in Woodhull. She also cleaned houses for many years. Her many hobbies included raising horses, sewing, crafts, dancing, gardening, going to the park to listen to music, fishing, birdwatching and cooking.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: Donald Fowler, of New Windsor; children: Nickey (Larry) Greer, of Seaton, William “Jason” Reckers, of Colona, Joseph (Alicia) Jensen, of Viola, and Preston (Jenna Baker) Jensen, of Gerlaw; stepchildren: Justin (Amy) Fowler, of New Windsor, and Honesty (Dewey Trobaugh) Fowler, of Calita; grandkids: Cortney Snell, Bailey Snell, William Viager, Brian Greer, Ashley Greer, Christopher (Alicia) Reckers, Ashlee Curnutt, Jessica Curnutt, Alisa Reckers, Bella Jensen, Karie Sanders, Brian Sanders, Carter Jensen, Cody Fowler and Charity Fowler; several great-grandchildren; sisters: Carol Carle, Joyce Freeman and Cheryl Cross.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter: Rebecca Reckers Bolyard; grandchildren: Lincoln and Roosevelt Jensen; great-grandchild: Davian Becka; and brother: Russell Miller.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.
