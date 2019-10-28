Janet “Grandma Jan” Peppmeyer

October 5, 1938-October 26, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Janet R. “Grandma Jan” Peppmeyer, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at home after a courageous two-and-a-half-year-battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services for Janet will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Rock Island Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family requests those in attendance to wear purple in honor of Janet's battle with pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Christian Fellowship of the Quad Cities, Moline.
Janet was born on Oct. 5, 1938, in Beardstown, Ill., a daughter of Herbert and Evalee (Boggs) Landrith. She married Robert “Bob” Peppmeyer on Nov. 14, 1959, at Moline Gospel Temple. He preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2019. Janet was a graduate of Rock Island High School Class of 1956. She previously worked for Montgomery Ward, Inc. and most recently owned and operated Jan's TLC Day Care. Janet was a founding member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship of the Quad Cities, and she was a member of the church choir. Janet also participated in many productions of “The Gospel According to Scrooge” and coordinated funeral dinners at the church. She enjoyed making ceramics and loved to decorate cakes for her children and grandchildren. You could always find Janet watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports. Janet was a die-hard Cubs 0fan.
Survivors include her children, Marty Peppmeyer, Rock Island, Rob Peppmeyer, Stephenville, Texas, and Tammie (Mike) Hardin, Rock Island; grandchildren, Melissa Peppmeyer, Kaitlyn Peppmeyer, Abigail (Andy) Deain, Derek (Brandy) Tenboer, Devin (Robin) Tenboer, Shane Peppmeyer, Shirah Peppmeyer, Kara Peppmeyer, Aimee (Troy) Porter, Erica (Jonathan) Helms, and Amber Hardin; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Rita (John) Amundsen, Coal Valley; and three nieces, Vicki (Bill) Rossow, Kristi (Curt) Rumler, and Angi (Derek) Varner.
You have free articles remaining.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert,; parents; and infant sister, Delores.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Stephanie, Dee, Ginny and Kathy from UnityPoint Hospice at Home and caring keepers, Vicky, Elizabeth and Christina.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.