{{featured_button_text}}
Janet E. Rempe

February 26, 1931-September 3, 2019

MOLINE — Janet E. Rempe, 88, of Moline, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Private burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Janet Marcy was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Sterling, Ill., the daughter of Leonard and Marjorie (Book) Marcy. She married Richard Rempe on April 26, 1969, in Galesburg, Ill. He died Oct. 20, 1991.

Survivors include her children, Kenneth (Marceia) Duhm, Moline, and Pam Wilkerson, Davenport; grandchildren, Brian (Chris) Wilkerson, Aimee Pipe, Janette (Tony) Lindeman and Kristen (Alex) Marietta; great-grandchildren, Brady, Ryli, Caleb, Zack, Aria and Jake; five stepchildren; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments