February 26, 1931-September 3, 2019
MOLINE — Janet E. Rempe, 88, of Moline, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Private burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Janet Marcy was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Sterling, Ill., the daughter of Leonard and Marjorie (Book) Marcy. She married Richard Rempe on April 26, 1969, in Galesburg, Ill. He died Oct. 20, 1991.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth (Marceia) Duhm, Moline, and Pam Wilkerson, Davenport; grandchildren, Brian (Chris) Wilkerson, Aimee Pipe, Janette (Tony) Lindeman and Kristen (Alex) Marietta; great-grandchildren, Brady, Ryli, Caleb, Zack, Aria and Jake; five stepchildren; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.