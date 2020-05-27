× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 14, 1922- May 21, 2020

SILVIS — Janet (Chapman) Drayer was born in Silvis, Ill., on Aug. 14, 1922, daughter of Edith and Harold Chapman. She was welcomed at home by her sister, Margaret (Peg), and the two remained close until Peg's passing in 2018.

Janet attended school in Silvis and then high school at United Township High School in East Moline. Besides being an excellent student, she took tumbling classes, played on the high school tennis team and enjoyed having roles in plays and musicals.

After high school, Janet attended two years at the University of Illinois, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Her college time was cut short after she met her future husband, Donald Drayer, on a blind date in February of 1943. He told her that night that he planned to marry her. Apparently, she was in agreement because they married Oct. 10, 1943, and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage before Don passed in 2012. They had three children: Nancy Drayer, of Sterling, Ill.; Diane Justice, of Friendsville, Tenn.; and Stephen Drayer, of Houston, Texas. Diane has two daughters: Laura (Mark) Randa, mother of Ethan and Isabelle; and Ashley (Romeo) Ponteres, mother of Romeo Justice (RJ).