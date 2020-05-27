August 14, 1922- May 21, 2020
SILVIS — Janet (Chapman) Drayer was born in Silvis, Ill., on Aug. 14, 1922, daughter of Edith and Harold Chapman. She was welcomed at home by her sister, Margaret (Peg), and the two remained close until Peg's passing in 2018.
Janet attended school in Silvis and then high school at United Township High School in East Moline. Besides being an excellent student, she took tumbling classes, played on the high school tennis team and enjoyed having roles in plays and musicals.
After high school, Janet attended two years at the University of Illinois, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Her college time was cut short after she met her future husband, Donald Drayer, on a blind date in February of 1943. He told her that night that he planned to marry her. Apparently, she was in agreement because they married Oct. 10, 1943, and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage before Don passed in 2012. They had three children: Nancy Drayer, of Sterling, Ill.; Diane Justice, of Friendsville, Tenn.; and Stephen Drayer, of Houston, Texas. Diane has two daughters: Laura (Mark) Randa, mother of Ethan and Isabelle; and Ashley (Romeo) Ponteres, mother of Romeo Justice (RJ).
Shortly after Janet and Donald married, he went to Europe to serve in the Army during World War II. Janet chose to stay home and work to save money to set up housekeeping when Don returned from the service. They continued to live in Silvis and East Moline, Ill., until 1973, when Don transferred to the International Harvester plant in Louisville, Ky.
In Kentucky, Janet found involvement with the Newcomers organization and P.E.O. to be good sources of friendship. She also developed a keen interest in golf and honed her skills in leagues in Louisville and later during winters spent in Florida. She was fortunate enough to get a hole-in-one at Cross Creek Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla., an accomplishment regrettably not duplicated by her husband.
In her later years in Louisville, Janet focused on activities with her church and neighborhood friends. She used and very much appreciated the services of caregivers from Helping Hands and Hospurus.
Janet was a friend to many, and she appreciated the many kindnesses people returned to her. She passed away on May 21, 2020, and was interred at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Ky., on May 23, 2020.
