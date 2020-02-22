January 21, 1947- February 20, 2020
MOLINE — Jane A. Phillips, 73, of Moline, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a two-hour visitation prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Quad-Cities Animal Welfare in Milan, Ill.
Jane was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Morrison, Ill., daughter of Burton and Hazel M. (Teach) Shambaugh. In East Moline, on May 4, 1973, she married James Phillips, who survives.
Jane earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Western Illinois University and was a substitute teacher at Temple Christian Academy in Moline. She was on the Board of Directors of the Blue Marlin Swim Team, also serving as Treasurer and doing sign-ups. She was a wonderful seamstress and did outstanding cross-stitching. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning, and especially loved her cats.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her son, Matt Phillips, of Moline; and grandchildren, Candice (Tyler) Dittman, of Michigan, and Michael Phillips, Emily Phillips, Nataleigh Phillips and Noelle Phillips, all of Florida; brothers, Walt (Kathy) Shambaugh, of rural Dixon, Ill., and Bob (Nancy) Shambaugh, of Morrison, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
