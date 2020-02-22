January 21, 1947- February 20, 2020

MOLINE — Jane A. Phillips, 73, of Moline, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a two-hour visitation prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Memorials may be made to Quad-Cities Animal Welfare in Milan, Ill.

Jane was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Morrison, Ill., daughter of Burton and Hazel M. (Teach) Shambaugh. In East Moline, on May 4, 1973, she married James Phillips, who survives.

Jane earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Western Illinois University and was a substitute teacher at Temple Christian Academy in Moline. She was on the Board of Directors of the Blue Marlin Swim Team, also serving as Treasurer and doing sign-ups. She was a wonderful seamstress and did outstanding cross-stitching. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning, and especially loved her cats.