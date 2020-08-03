× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 29, 1950- August 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Jane A. Pfister, 70, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home after an extended battle with cancer.

A live broadcasted funeral will be available for viewing at 10 a.m. Thursday at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Cremation, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Private burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Moline.

Jane was born on April 29, 1950, in Moline, the daughter of Gale and Otie (Schroeder) Saunders. She married Ben Pfister on Feb. 28, 1970, in Blue Grass, Iowa.

Mrs. Pfister had been a member of the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church and active in the choir and bible study. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jane enjoyed shopping, collecting Boyds Bears, Longaberger Baskets, crafting, sewing and making cards.