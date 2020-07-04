× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 13, 1944-July 1, 2020

AUBURN, Wash. — Memorial services for Jan D. Summers, 76, of Auburn, Wash., formerly of Bluegrass, Iowa, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. The services will be live streamed at facebook.com//Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289//. Visitation will be one hour prior. Mr. Summers died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Aspen Health and Rehab, Silvis.

Jan was born May 13, 1944, in Rock Island, the son of Harold and Doris (Chambers) Summers.

He was a graduate of Rock Island High School, where he had been an All-star in football and basketball. In his earlier years he had been a milkman for Bakers Dairy. He later started Summers Painting and Drywall, which he ran for over 40 years. He was a very generous man who loved animals. He enjoyed fishing, playing volleyball, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Tammy (Brett) Packard, Wash., Susan (Mark) LaVergne Edgewood, Wash., Grey (Stephanie) Summers, Moline, and Audrey Summers, Port Byron; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elaine; and brother, Neil Summers.