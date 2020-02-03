August 13, 1964-January 23, 2020
CHICAGO — James William Coopman passed away suddenly of a massive coronary Jan. 23, 2020.
James was born to Peter August Coopman Sr. and Leona DeVooght Brandt on Aug. 13, 1964, in Moline.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Brandt, and brother, Peter August Coopman Jr.
James is survived by his father, Pete Coopman Sr.; setpmother, Betty Coopman; brothers, Tom, Joe; sister, Paula; and stepsister, Julie; and longtime friend, Henry Chang.
James had a great sense of style and humor and loved his big city life in Chicago. He had a closely-knit group of friends, staff and customers.
James was a dear friend to all who were fortunate to have met him; he will be missed!
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Pingpong 3322 N Broadway Chicago IL 60657.