January 6, 1938-January 6, 2020
MOLINE — James W Stewart, 82, of Moline, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Diabetes Research.
You have free articles remaining.
James was born on Jan. 6, 1938, in Newton, Iowa, the child of Lloyd and Laura (Carson) Stewart. He married Gloria Arlt in Newton, Iowa. He retired as a machinist from John Deere Harvester on Nov. 1, 1994, after 31 years. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Moline. He was a musician and was a member of the church worship band. James loved to garden and mow his yard. He was a member of the Rock Island County Conservation Club and the UAW.
Survivors include his children, Douglas Stewart, Alexander City, Ala., and Barbara Hunter, Moline; five grandchildren, Abigail (Christopher) Fuentes, Moline, Brady Stewart, Williamsburg, Iowa, Holley Stewart, Williamsburg, Iowa, James Hunter, Moline, and Daniel Hunter, Moline; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Cole and Sophia; and friend, Ethel Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dennis and Lowell.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
11:00AM
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265