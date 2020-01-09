January 6, 1938-January 6, 2020

MOLINE — James W Stewart, 82, of Moline, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Diabetes Research.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James was born on Jan. 6, 1938, in Newton, Iowa, the child of Lloyd and Laura (Carson) Stewart. He married Gloria Arlt in Newton, Iowa. He retired as a machinist from John Deere Harvester on Nov. 1, 1994, after 31 years. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Moline. He was a musician and was a member of the church worship band. James loved to garden and mow his yard. He was a member of the Rock Island County Conservation Club and the UAW.

Survivors include his children, Douglas Stewart, Alexander City, Ala., and Barbara Hunter, Moline; five grandchildren, Abigail (Christopher) Fuentes, Moline, Brady Stewart, Williamsburg, Iowa, Holley Stewart, Williamsburg, Iowa, James Hunter, Moline, and Daniel Hunter, Moline; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Cole and Sophia; and friend, Ethel Roberts.