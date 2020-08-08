× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 25, 1935 - August 7, 2020

EAST MOLINE — James W. “Jim” Simms, 85, of East Moline, died Aug. 7, 2020, at Hope Creek, East Moline. Visitation will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mark's Mortuary, Wood River, Ill. Graveside services will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Behalto, Ill.

Jim was born March 25, 1935, in Hartford, Ill., the son of Lowry and Zedla (Johnson) Simms. He married Virginia Kessinger July 31, 1954, in Wood River. He served in the US Marine Corps. He owned and operated Term City for 17 years, retiring in 1998.

Survivors include his children, LuAnn Hunsaker, Wichita, Falls, Texas, and Martin (Kim) Simms, Port Byron; grandchildren, Shannon (Lester) Givens, Jason Hunsaker, Brandon (Alicia) Simms, Kristin (Danny) Niemi; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Robert (Linda) Simms, South Roxana, Ill., Carolyn Estes, Roxana, Ill., and Terry (Brenda) Simms, South Roxana; and sister-in-law, Shirley Simms, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings, Web Simms and Donna (Jack) Austin; son-in-law, John Hunsaker; and brother-in-law, Jerry Estes.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

