× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 28, 1963-June 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — James W. Hanson, 57, lifelong resident of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island.

No services are planned. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

James was born Jan. 28, 1963, in Rock Island, a son of Jerry E. and Donna I. Hanson. He graduated from Rock Island High School.

James worked at Eagle Foods. At an early age he suffered a disabling stroke; with courage and perseverance he overcame many challenges, always with a good outlook and smile. He was very fond of strawberry shakes and Mountain Dew.

Surviving are his brothers and a sister, Dale (Diane) Hanson, Rock Island, Lisa (Keith) Foehrkolb, Colona, and John (Janel) Hanson, Coal Valley; and many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry V. Hanson.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.