November 5, 1952-May 25, 2020
MOLINE — James S. Skafidas, 67, Moline, passed away May 25, 2020, after an extended illness at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Jim was born Nov. 5, 1952, in Moline, the beloved adopted son of Sam and Bess Skafidas, of East Moline. Jim recently retired after many years from the ARC of the Quad Cities.
Jim enjoyed bicycles and biking; he cherished a cold soft drink, a great slice of beef, ice cream and most of all, hot dogs. Above all, Jim loved spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his sister, Alexis (Robert) Platoni, Orange, Calif., and brother, Frank J. (Mary Jane) Skafidas, Bettendorf.
Jim is blessed with four nieces who adored him: Kara Platoni, Oakland, Calif.; Leah Platoni, Richmond, Calif.; Kate Henry, and her family, Pat, Olivia, Pearce and Reeve, Atlanta, Ga.; and Mimzi Griffin, and her family, TJ and Mia, of Davenport. Jim is also survived by aunt and uncle, Barbara and Themie Majoros, Scottsdale, Ariz.; aunt, Catherine Sheppell of Atlanta, Ga.; and 13 cousins.
Private family services will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. A memorial service with friends and family will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201 or to Jim Skafidas Memorial c/o the ARC of the Quad Cities, 4019 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Trinity Rock Island for the care and kindness provided to Jim during his illness.
Online condolences may be left of the family at www.vanhoe.com.
