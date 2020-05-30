× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 5, 1952-May 25, 2020

MOLINE — James S. Skafidas, 67, Moline, passed away May 25, 2020, after an extended illness at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Jim was born Nov. 5, 1952, in Moline, the beloved adopted son of Sam and Bess Skafidas, of East Moline. Jim recently retired after many years from the ARC of the Quad Cities.

Jim enjoyed bicycles and biking; he cherished a cold soft drink, a great slice of beef, ice cream and most of all, hot dogs. Above all, Jim loved spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his sister, Alexis (Robert) Platoni, Orange, Calif., and brother, Frank J. (Mary Jane) Skafidas, Bettendorf.

Jim is blessed with four nieces who adored him: Kara Platoni, Oakland, Calif.; Leah Platoni, Richmond, Calif.; Kate Henry, and her family, Pat, Olivia, Pearce and Reeve, Atlanta, Ga.; and Mimzi Griffin, and her family, TJ and Mia, of Davenport. Jim is also survived by aunt and uncle, Barbara and Themie Majoros, Scottsdale, Ariz.; aunt, Catherine Sheppell of Atlanta, Ga.; and 13 cousins.