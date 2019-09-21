November 11, 1926-September 19, 2019
MOLINE — James S. Larvenz, 92, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home.
There will be a private family ceremony with a celebration of Jim’s life to follow. Details will be updated at www.CremationQC.com in the near future. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of the Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
He was born Nov. 11, 1926, in Joslin, Ill., the son of Ernest and Lena (Mix) Larvenz. He married Phyllis Lee on Oct. 30, 1955, in Moline. She died May 5, 2016. He worked at John Deere for over 30 years, retiring from the John Deere Foundry in 1985.
Jim enjoyed boat racing, golfing, skiing, motorcycles, drag racing, archery, bowling and was a Ham Radio operator.
He is survived by six children, David and Gwynn Lind, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Diane and Paul Smith, of Silvis, Jim and Diane Larvenz, of Hillsdale, Carl Larvenz, of Moline, Mark and Julie Larvenz, of Moline, and Adam Larvenz, of Moline; along with 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter, Carol Larvenz; four brothers; and three sisters.
