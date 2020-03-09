December 14, 1953-March 5, 2020

TAYLOR RIDGE — James S. “Jim” Crawford, 66, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home after losing his battle against Peripheral Neuropathy. A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Andalusia Lions Club.

Jim was born in North Henderson, Ill., on Dec. 14, 1953, a son of Ralph and Helen Draper Crawford. Jim graduated from Sherrard High School in 1972. He spent most of his life in the Andalusia area.

Jim was taught the trucking business by his good friends, Jack and Darrell Myers. He started Jim's Cartage Service Inc. in 1980, after seven years with Myers Trucking. Jim provided local truckload service and storage trailer rental to many Quad-City businesses including his favorites; American Honda, Blackhawk Foundry, Export Packaging and French and Hecht.