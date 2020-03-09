December 14, 1953-March 5, 2020
TAYLOR RIDGE — James S. “Jim” Crawford, 66, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home after losing his battle against Peripheral Neuropathy. A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Andalusia Lions Club.
Jim was born in North Henderson, Ill., on Dec. 14, 1953, a son of Ralph and Helen Draper Crawford. Jim graduated from Sherrard High School in 1972. He spent most of his life in the Andalusia area.
Jim was taught the trucking business by his good friends, Jack and Darrell Myers. He started Jim's Cartage Service Inc. in 1980, after seven years with Myers Trucking. Jim provided local truckload service and storage trailer rental to many Quad-City businesses including his favorites; American Honda, Blackhawk Foundry, Export Packaging and French and Hecht.
Jim cherished his family and long list of friends. He liked people and tried to make a friend of everyone. He was an outdoorsman and longtime supporter of various conservation groups. Jim was an advocate for the local wood duck population and was instrumental in establishing the local Giant Canadian Goose population. He was raised a mason in 1980 at the Trio Lodge 57, A.F. & A.M.
Survivors include his loving 99-year-old mother, Helen Crawford, Davenport; his wonderful daughter, Lauri (Mike) Speak, Milan; son, Jacob Crawford, Moline; grandchildren, Chelsea and Michaela Speak; great-granddaughter, Maci Johnson; sister, Carole (Jim “Bo”) Collier, Davenport; brother-in-law, Gerry Race; sister-in-law, Tara Race; and many nieces, nephews and many folks he was proud to call friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Don Crawford.
