August 13, 1933-June 20, 2020

MOLINE — James Raymond Moore, 86, of Moline, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home.

He was born Aug. 13, 1933, in DeWitt, Iowa, to Raymond and Sophia Moore and graduated from Grand Mound High School in 1952. Jim served in the Army. He farmed and was a driver for Case/IH until retirement. In retirement, Jim worked at Rock Island Sale Barn until age 82. He married Karen Fariss Feb. 22, 2003.

Jim was a farmer at heart, enjoying all aspects of the farm, especially cattle. He loved time spent with his family and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.