October 9, 1960-July 20, 2020

EAST MOLINE — James Matthew “Jim” Shay, 59, of East Moline, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.

Jim was born Oct. 9, 1960, in Peoria, the son of Buddy and Mary Jo (Boens) Shay. He was a graduate of Alleman High School, Class of 1978. In his earlier years, he had modeled. He enjoyed hunting with his uncle and watching sports on the TV with his dad.

Jim was very tech-savvy. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include his father, Bud Shay, East Moline; sister, Laurie Shay, Carbon Cliff; nieces, Jennifer (Greg) Erickson, Carbon Cliff, and Shayla Randall, East Moline; great-nieces, Emilee Randall and Sarah Phillips; and great-nephew, Logan (Adrienne) Randall.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jo Shay; and his beloved uncle and aunt, James Gilbert and Shirley Bee Roman.

Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.

