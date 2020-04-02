× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 8, 1932- April 1, 2020

KNOXVILLE — James M. “Jim” Moore, of Knoxville, Ill., a kind man with a good heart, enjoyed life from Sept. 8, 1932, until April 1, 2020. He was 87 years old.

Jim was born in Richland Grove Township, Ill., the son of Ray and Edna (Pierce) Moore. He grew up in the Viola area, making many wonderful memories and lifelong friends. He graduated with the class of 1950 from Viola High School.

On Dec. 2, 1950, Jim married the love of his life, WillaDeane “Deanna” Jenkins at the Saint John's Catholic Church in Viola. They were married for 69 years. She survives, along with their daughter, Paula (Jim) Knox, and one much-adored grandson, Jeffrey (R. Wade Ewalt) Knox. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, James M. Moore Jr.; five brothers; and one sister.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. A hard-working man, he loved to work the land and in his early life was a farm hand for several farmers. Later he built Harvestor silos and worked as a mechanic. He retired from Emstrom Trucking in Galesburg. In his retirement, he enjoyed working on the farm alongside Justin Moffitt and as a bus driver and bus aide for Knoxville District 202.