James Leroy Coulter

A private graveside service will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Orion is assisting the family.

James was born on Sept. 1, 1929, the son of Boyd and Grace (Anderson) Coulter. He married Charlotte Gustafson on Oct. 6, 1950, in Orion. James worked for Kone Elevator as an assembler for 25 years. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, where he enjoyed the fellowship of church activities and was an usher for 55 years. James was a lifelong sports fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.