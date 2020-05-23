September 1, 1929-May 22, 2020
ORION — James Leroy Coulter, 90, of Orion, passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
A private graveside service will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Orion is assisting the family.
James was born on Sept. 1, 1929, the son of Boyd and Grace (Anderson) Coulter. He married Charlotte Gustafson on Oct. 6, 1950, in Orion. James worked for Kone Elevator as an assembler for 25 years. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, where he enjoyed the fellowship of church activities and was an usher for 55 years. James was a lifelong sports fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Coulter, Orion; children, Alan (Suzanne) Coulter-Plover, Wis., Sheryl Coulter Hiatt, Moline; grandchildren, Jeremy (Brenda) Coulter, Jeff (Jenny) Coulter, Krista (Travis) Jackson, Jessica (Ryan) Gabel; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Gene) Boehm, Orion; nieces, Sandy Boehm and Suzie Randazzo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
