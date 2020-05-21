January 18, 1966-May 18, 2020
DAVENPORT — James L. Roberts, 54, of Davenport, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.
Rafferty Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Private burial will be at a later date.
James was born January 18, 1966 in Keokuk, IA, the son of Daryl and Barbara (Morris) Roberts.
James worked at Tyson Foods, Joslin and in his earlier years he operated carnival rides. He was an avid Harley Davidson fan, appreciated architecture of old homes and loved his grandkids.
Survivors include his children, Michelle Coop, Kirksville, MO, Shelby Roberts, Edina, MO, Geoffrey (Kayla) Francis, Keokuk, IA and Devin Kay, Des Moines; 8 grandchildren; sister, Erica Roberts, Keokuk, IA; sister-in-law, Karen Roberts, Logansport, IN; 3 nieces and a special friend, Jackie Ostrander, Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brian.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
