February 27, 1949-June 9, 202
COLONA — James K. Westervelt, 71, of Colona, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-,19 restrictions, a private graveside service with military honors will be held Monday June 15, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to local veterans associations in the Quad-Cities. Schroder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
James was born Feb. 27, 1949, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Ramon and Gertrude Riepe Westervelt. He served in the United States Marine Corp and worked as a pipefitter for Local 25.
Survivors include his mother, Gertrude; and sister-in-law, Debra Westervelt.
James was preceded in death by his father, Ramon Westervelt; and brothers, Ronald and Kenneth Westervelt.
Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.
