× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 27, 1949-June 9, 202

COLONA — James K. Westervelt, 71, of Colona, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.

Due to COVID-,19 restrictions, a private graveside service with military honors will be held Monday June 15, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to local veterans associations in the Quad-Cities. Schroder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

James was born Feb. 27, 1949, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Ramon and Gertrude Riepe Westervelt. He served in the United States Marine Corp and worked as a pipefitter for Local 25.

Survivors include his mother, Gertrude; and sister-in-law, Debra Westervelt.

James was preceded in death by his father, Ramon Westervelt; and brothers, Ronald and Kenneth Westervelt.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Westervelt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.