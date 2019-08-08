January 29, 1935-August 8, 2019
COAL VALLEY — James K. McAtee Jr., 84, of Coal Valley, Ill., died Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday at Viola Cemetery, Viola, Ill. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America.
Jim was born Jan. 29, 1935, in Viola, the son of James Sr. and Dorothy (Chard) McAtee. He graduated from Orion High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He married Donna Mae Hufford on July 21, 1962, in Silvis, Ill. He was an assembler for Farmall for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.
He served as assistant scoutmaster for his son's Boy Scout Troup 322. He was a member of the UAW Local 402 in Springfield, Ohio, and several antique tractor clubs.
Jim is survived by his wife, Donna Mae McAtee; a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Hope McAtee, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Alexander McAtee and Caitlin McAtee; two nieces, Carol and Brenda McAtee; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Katherine McAtee.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.