James “Jimmy” O. Williams

Dad's love was golf, cards, and shooting pool. Never saw him drink a beer but we should have purchased stock in Pepsi.

Jim Williams was at his best doing for others. Dad's Club, candy sales, pancake breakfasts, chili nights, sloppy joe suppers, he was always raising money to support some cause. Dad taught us by giving to others we truly are the ones who receive.

Our father was far from perfect, but our mother Mary Ann who we lost just a few months back was close. Married fifty-nine years they taught us love conquers all and you don't quit when times are hard or life doesn't go your way.

Above all in their own ways they taught us kids a love for Jesus and the reward we believe they both enjoy now.

In the final analysis how do you judge a man's worth, assign a value to his time on earth? Those of us left to mourn, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, with Doctorates, Masters, Bachelors, Associate Degrees, with so many more accomplishments in the pipeline, mourning a man with an eighth grade education. We are his legacy. We will serve witness to his worth.

Above all the lesson our father taught his children was to rely on themselves because nobody else was going to do it for them.

Rest in Peace, Dad.