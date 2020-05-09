James “Jimmy” O. Williams

May 12, 1939-May 5, 2020
MOLINE-James O. “Jimmy” Williams, 80, of Moline, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Aspen Rehab and Health Center, Silvis. Private graveside services were held at Rock Island National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Jimmy was born May 12, 1939, in Springfield, Ill., the son of Francis X. and Hedwig L. (Mrosko) Williams. He was honorably discharged after serving four years in the U.S. Navy. He married Mary Ann Mahieu October 22, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. She died January 4, 2020. Jimmy worked as a milkman for Downing's Dairy and retired from Dohrn Transfer Company.
Our dad was proud of his service in the Navy and his commendation for having jumped into the Atlantic rescuing two pilots who had crashed near his ship. The rescue took place in shark infested waters of which Dad would remind us over and over again.
You see our father was a character. Those who knew him would consider this an understatement. Dad loved talking with people and making them laugh. He was not an educated man having only finished the eighth grade. However Dad was smart enough to return to Moline from the Navy and marry the girl from Wheelock's Drug Store who had waited for him.
Raising five kids on a milkman's salary in the 60's and 70's was not easy. Up at 2 a.m. home by 6 p.m. we watched him work long hours day after day no matter how he felt. Dad taught us a work ethic.
Dad's love was golf, cards, and shooting pool. Never saw him drink a beer but we should have purchased stock in Pepsi.
Jim Williams was at his best doing for others. Dad's Club, candy sales, pancake breakfasts, chili nights, sloppy joe suppers, he was always raising money to support some cause. Dad taught us by giving to others we truly are the ones who receive.
Our father was far from perfect, but our mother Mary Ann who we lost just a few months back was close. Married fifty-nine years they taught us love conquers all and you don't quit when times are hard or life doesn't go your way.
Above all in their own ways they taught us kids a love for Jesus and the reward we believe they both enjoy now.
In the final analysis how do you judge a man's worth, assign a value to his time on earth? Those of us left to mourn, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, with Doctorates, Masters, Bachelors, Associate Degrees, with so many more accomplishments in the pipeline, mourning a man with an eighth grade education. We are his legacy. We will serve witness to his worth.
Above all the lesson our father taught his children was to rely on themselves because nobody else was going to do it for them.
Rest in Peace, Dad.
Survivors include his children, Scott (Elizabeth) Williams, Moline, Jeff (Chana) Williams, Buffalo, Iowa, Tammy (Mike) Van Hoe, East Moline; Eric (Christina) Williams, Land O' Lakes, Florida, and Sean (Katie) Williams, Monticello, Iowa; grandchildren, Ian and Seth Williams, Samantha Williams, Ryan (Audrey) Williams, Elizabeth, Hannah, Sarah, and Rebekah Van Hoe, Christian and Kolbe Williams, Augustine, Anthony, Ambrose, Joseph, Joshua, George, Patrick, and Vincent Williams; great grandchildren, Johnnie, Antonio, and Harvey Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandchildren, MaryJoy Therese and Elijah Maccabee Williams; siblings, Sharon Van Daele and Thomas and Robert Williams.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Moline.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.