September 28, 2019
DAVENPORT — James “Jim” W. Baldry, 81, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House with his loving family by his side. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials in Jim's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Full obituary and online condolences may be made to Jim's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.