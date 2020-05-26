James (Jim) Russell Draper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 26, 1939-May 22nd 2020

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- James R “Jim” Draper, 80, of New Port Richey, Fla., formally from Rock Island, passed away at Heather Hill Health Care Center on May 22, 2020.

Due to current restrictions, there will not be a funeral service or visitation. A video memorial was created by his loving family and is available on Facebook.com//JimDraper.

Jim was born in Rock Island, Illinois on May 26, 1939, the youngest of 7 children of George and Helen (Ankney) Draper.

Jim was an all-Star athlete at Rock Island High School (Basketball, Football, Swimming) earning a scholarship to Northwestern University. He was a Vietnam veteran (U.S. Army) and retired from A.D. Huesing. He loved to golf, fish, dance, play cards, and share laughs with his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Draper, his sister Helen Crawford, his sons Kurt (Jennifer) Draper, James (Jessica) Draper, and Joe Draper. His grandchildren Chonsie (Dan) Eechaute, Braydyn (Lillian) Draper, Mikayla Draper, Payton Draper, Pierce Draper, Benjamin, and Zachery Draper. His great-grandchildren Charlee and Greysen Eechaute.

