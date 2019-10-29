May 4, 1947-October 28, 2019
MOLINE — James J. “Jimmy” Reynolds, 72, of Moline, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at home.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Jimmy's life at Steve's Old Time Tap, Rock Island, at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.
James Jacob Reynolds was born May 4, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of William and Alice (Crowley) Reynolds. He owned and operated Orwell's Bar in Moline for 32 years before going to work for the Rock Island County jail as a maintenance supervisor for 15 years. After retiring from the jail in 2013, he worked for a company driving veterans to and from Iowa City.
You have free articles remaining.
Jimmy was the ultimate Pittsburgh Steelers' fan and a 30-year season-ticket holder. He loved golf and was known as the “Pro from Dover.” He was a voracious reader and the “King of Jeopardy!” Most importantly, Jimmy and his wit will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Marueen and Keith Clark Sr., of Houlton, Wis.; a brother, William Reynolds, of Davenport; a niece and nephew, Susan and Keith Clark Jr.; and his close network of friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice for the wonderful care given to Jimmy.
Online obituary may be viewed at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.