December 12, 1938-September 23, 2019
MOLINE — James J. Hicks, 80, Moline, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Entombment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.
James was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Moline, the son of Felix and Eleanor (Dappen) Hicks. He retired as Building Services Manager from Augustana College, Rock Island. He was member of the Knights of Columbus and loved bowling.
Survivors include sister-in-law, Pam Hicks, Bettendorf; nieces and nephews, Shane (Bobbe) Hicks, Kristi (James) Rathmann and David Siegel; great-nephews, Silas and Kyler; and great-niece, Keely.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John Hicks, Judith Siegel; and nephew, Sean Hicks.
