September 29, 1956-January 22, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — James I. Stathopoulos, 63, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Wheeling, Ill.
Funeral services were held on Jan. 25, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim was born on Sept. 29, 1956, in Heraklion, Crete, Greece, the son of Ioannis A. and Despina Stathopoulos. He immigrated to the United States in 1971, settling in Chicago, where he and his father founded Religious Arts Corporation, which specialized in restoration, preservation and painting of religious relics and churches. He later moved to the Quad Cities where he reestablished his business. He was very proud to be an amateur meteorologist and member of NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). Throughout his life he had a passion for Mediterranean cooking and served many meals to his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Despina; children, Despina and Vasiliki Stathopoulos; brother, Tom (Patty) Stathopoulos; sister, Angie (Mark) Johnson; nephew, John (Elizabeth) Stathopoulos; niece, Tracy Moskovitz; grandniece, grandnephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
The family extends sincere appreciation to Dr. Michael Porubcin and his staff for their tender care of Jim.