James I. Stathopoulos

Jim was born on Sept. 29, 1956, in Heraklion, Crete, Greece, the son of Ioannis A. and Despina Stathopoulos. He immigrated to the United States in 1971, settling in Chicago, where he and his father founded Religious Arts Corporation, which specialized in restoration, preservation and painting of religious relics and churches. He later moved to the Quad Cities where he reestablished his business. He was very proud to be an amateur meteorologist and member of NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). Throughout his life he had a passion for Mediterranean cooking and served many meals to his family and friends.