November 29, 2019
MOLINE — James Henry Maitland, formerly of Moline, died, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New Haven, Conn.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline, with a visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline for the benevolence fund. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
James Henry Maitland was born in Elgin, Ill., to Kenneth A. Maitland and Ruth E. Maitland, his loving parents who guided him to adulthood and afterward. He graduated from Moline High School in Moline, and from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, with a Bachelor of Journalism and an MBA in finance. He also graduated from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, with a Master of Accounting.
Mr. Maitland worked in the financial services industry, in Chicago, Cleveland and New York City for his entire career, primarily for Barclays and Citibank. His work included risk management, product development and managing client relationships. His greatest two sources of happiness were being born to his loving parents and joining with his wife, Mary, in raising their wonderful daughter, Sarah. He enjoyed outdoor sports, especially downhill skiing, and classic German sports cars.