June 4, 1943-May 23, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — James H. “Jim” Sparks, 76, of Dandridge, Tenn., formerly of Bettendorf and Abingdon, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his Tennessee home.
On June 4, 1943, in Titonka, Iowa, the Universe gifted Jim to Howard and Verna June (Dimond) Sparks. Jim worked at Oscar Mayer in Davenport until his retirement in 1998.
A visitation will be held at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge.
Please visit www.stackhousemoore.com for full obituary and to offer online condolences.
