× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 18, 1938-May 14, 2020

ALEDO — James F. Vipond, 81, of Aledo, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo.

Due to social distancing requirements, no visitation will be held. A private funeral is planned with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is handling arrangements.

James was born June 18, 1938, in Aledo to Malon and Edna Esp Vipond. He graduated from Winola High School in 1956. Jim married Carol Manning in 1956.

He started work at a young age at the Shale City Brickyard later going to work at International Harvester where he worked for 30 years.

Jim enjoyed dancing with Carol, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife: Carol; sons, Brad (Sharon) Vipond, Brian Vipond and Bruce Vipond all of Aledo; grandchildren, Jenifer (Jim) McIntyre, Todd (Barb) Vipond, Kristen (Shane Hansen) Vipond, Cody (Jessica) Vipond and Adam (Sara Monson) Vipond; great-grandchildren, Darrian (Natalie Holland) McIntyre, Anastasia Veloz, Evan Ott, Jemma Ott and Vada Vipond; brother, Bernie (Mary) Vipond of Aledo; and sister, Bonnie Fisher of Joy.