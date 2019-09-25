June 2, 1944-September 23, 2019
COLONA — James E. Sawyer, 75, of Colona, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with closing remarks at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at Fraternal Order of Eagles in Carbon Cliff.
James was born June 2, 1944, in Ellendale, Minn., the son of Chester and Hilda Phillips Sawyer. He worked as a carpenter, retiring from Carpenters Union 166. He enjoyed riding his Harley, being outdoors and harness racing as a trainer/owner. He also loved spending time with his dog, Hobo.
Survivors include his children, Jeanne (Brice) Link, Lane Sawyer, Heidi (Richard) Nelson and Denise (Ron) Friend; grandchildren, Sarah Murphy, Madeline Murphy, Jessica Sawyer, Alyssa Maddox, Destiny Grawe and Mariah Grawe; siblings, Tom (Kaye) Sawyer, Marilyn (John) Wanous and Suzanne Wilker; and a special friend, Paula Jackson.
James was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathleen.
