× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 20, 1958-July 29, 2020

DAVENPORT -- James E. Leatherman, 62, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior. Those attending visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limits will be monitored. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

James was born May 20, 1958, in Rock Island, a son of Warren and Helen (Cooper) Leatherman. He graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1976. He married Tanya Jo Wilson on July 14, 1990.

James worked for the former MacMillan Bloedel and for Miller Container, Rock Island.

He enjoyed playing the piano and golfing. He was an avid Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Hawkeye fan.

Surviving are his wife, Tanya, of Davenport; children, Hollie (Thomas) Johnson, Wilton, Iowa, and Justin (Tiffany) Leatherman and Kolt (Karina) Caldwell, all of Davenport; ten grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters, Nancy Trice, Don Leatherman, Mary Wasmer, Bob Leatherman, and Linda Messmer; and many nieces, nephews and other family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Leatherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.