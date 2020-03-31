March 28, 1937-March 31, 2020

DAVENPORT — James E. Bergstrom, 83, of Davenport, formerly of Woodhull, Ill., died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home. Cremation has been accorded. Private graveside services will be Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Woodhull Cemetery. Memorial services will be at a later date at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. Memorials may be left to Bethany Lutheran Church or Ridgecrest Charitable Fund. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Jim was born March 28, 1937, in Galesburg, Ill., son of Ellsworth and Frances (Johnson) Bergstrom. He graduated from AlWood High School, Woodhull, Ill., in 1955. On August 17, 1957, he married Lucille H. Lundblad at Bethany Lutheran, officiated by Lucille's father, Rev. Harry Lundblad.

Jim served nine years in the Illinois National Guard. He was a third generation farmer on the Bergstrom family farm north of Woodhull. Raising cattle was his pride and joy. Jim retired from active farming in 2006.