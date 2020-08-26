× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 25, 1933-August 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — James Dillon “Jim” Mercer, 86, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony’s in Rock Island. Per his wishes, there will be no service and he will be cremated.

Jim was born Nov. 25, 1933, in Moline. to Harold and Marguerite (Bonte) Mercer. He owned and operated Mercer Construction for over 30 years. His children are thankful for the great work ethic he instilled in them and his sense of humor lives on though his children and grandchildren.

Jim was married to Yvonne Helm for 28 years. He is survived by four children, Roy (Jean) Mercer, of Geneseo, Meaghan Barnett, of Colona, Nolen Devlin, of Rock Island, Aran (Jeff) Reddig, of Colona; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; brother, John Mercer, of Davenport; and sister, Karen (Ron) Bell, of Kirkland, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Shannon and Jordan; and his long-term companion, Charlotte Glaudel.

Memorials can be made to Humility of Mary or MLK Center. Online condolences can be left at esterdahl.com.

