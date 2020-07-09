× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 12, 1950-March 28, 2020

ALEDO — Memorial services with military honors for James D. Roe, 69, of Aledo, will be at 1 p.m. July 13 at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Jim died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Family burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

James David Roe was born on July 12, 1950, in Davenport, to Kenneth W. and Louise A. Roe. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 through 1974. Jim worked in several capacities, including, welding, hairstyling and lastly managing a gas station. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling and photo journaling his travels. He especially liked sunsets, barns and churches.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Aubrey (Bill) Hale of Davenport and Heather Roe of Parkview; grandchildren, Kevin, Thomas, D.G. and Lucky; siblings, Kenny (Kathy) Roe of Bettendorf and Pamella Raverty of Aledo. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Opal Roe; and a brother, William Roe.

