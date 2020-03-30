James D. Roe
ALEDO

James D. Roe

March 28, 2020

ALEDO — James D. Roe, 69, of Aledo, died March 28, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Cremation has been accorded and services with burial will be at a later date at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Among survivors are his daughters, Aubrey and Heather, and siblings, Pamella and Kenny.

