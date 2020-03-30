March 28, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
ALEDO — James D. Roe, 69, of Aledo, died March 28, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Cremation has been accorded and services with burial will be at a later date at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Among survivors are his daughters, Aubrey and Heather, and siblings, Pamella and Kenny.
To plant a tree in memory of James Roe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.