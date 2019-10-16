May 9, 1959-October 15, 2019
ALTONA — James D. Crawford, 60, of Altona, formerly of Woodhull, Ill., died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 19, 2019, in the Alpha Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Memorials may be left to Alcoholics Anonymous, and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
He was born May 9, 1959, in Galesburg, Ill., to Larry and Marilyn Epperson Crawford. James attended AlWood Schools. He married Kathy Heflin on Oct. 1, 1985, at St. John's Catholic Church in Woodhull, Ill.
Jim was employed for many years as an automotive body shop technician. He worked on a hog farm and was employed at ADM in Decatur. In his spare time, he enjoyed remodeling homes.
He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, cooking, smoking meat, grilling and turning wrenches.
Survivors include his daughter: Korrina Crawford, of Galesburg, Ill.; one son: Adley Crawford, of Maquon, Ill.; four grandchildren: Izac Dwight, Izabella and Nicole Crawford and JoMarion Walker; his mother: Marilyn Crawford, of Alpha, Ill.; two sisters: Stephanie (Steve) Norburg, of Albany; Ill.; Mary (Mike) Bennison, of Dahinda, Ill.; two nieces; and two nephews.
His father preceded him in death.